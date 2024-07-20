Brighton turns down Napoli's £8m bid for Gilmour

Gilmour started 24 Premier League matches last season and made 41 appearances in all competitions. - AFP

Brighton have rejected an £8m bid from Italian side Napoli for Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, the BBC reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the offer was considered an initial approach, indicating that Napoli may return with a new bid as they believe they can finalise the transfer.

The Scotland midfielder has travelled to Japan with the Seagulls for the start of a two-match tour.

They will face Kashima Antlers on 24 July before meeting Tokyo Verde on 28 July, as they aim to build on the popularity of Kaoru Mitoma, the Japan international who has made a significant impact at the club.

Gilmour started 24 Premier League matches last season and made 41 appearances in all competitions.

He signed for Brighton for £7.5m in 2022 and still has two years remaining on his contract.

Napoli, managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, finished 10th last season after winning the title in 2023 for the first time in 33 years.

Meanwhile, Brighton are nearing the signing of Paraguay international Diego Gomez from Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Gomez will be part of his country’s Olympic squad later this month, so he would not be able to join Brighton until after the tournament.

However, sources say talks over a deal are close to completion, with suggestions that the fee will be about $18m (£13.9m).