Alcaraz declares Djokovic ‘greatest of all time’

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic after the 2024 Wimbledon final.

Carlos Alcaraz recently clinched his second Wimbledon title and his fourth Grand Slam title after beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the Centre Court.

The Spaniard claimed his first Wimbledon title in 2023 where he also beat Djokovic in five sets but his battle with the Serb in 2024 was not very tough as Alcaraz managed to cruise to victory in just three sets.

Despite defeating Djokovic in two Grand Slam finals, Alcaraz still believes that the Serb is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) because of his unmatchable numbers.

In a Q&A interview with the ATP Tour released after Wimbledon, Alcaraz was asked which tennis player is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

“As far as numbers go, it’s Novak Djokovic without a doubt,” Alcaraz said. “The other two: Federer and Rafa. For me, they’re tops.”

After the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz expressed his desire to “sit at the same table as the big guys”, but ruled out specifying a specific Grand Slam target.

“I don’t know what is my limit. I don’t want to think about it,” the world No 3 in his post-tournament press conference.

“I just want to keep enjoying my moment, just to keep dreaming. So, let’s see if at the end of my career, it’s going to be 25, 30, 15, four. I don’t know. All I want to say is I want to keep enjoy, and let’s see what the future brings for me.

“I’m really happy with the work that I’m doing with my team. I’m really proud of myself, all the things that I’m doing great. I’m really proud of the people around my team.

“Everything we have done already has been unbelievable, an amazing journey so far. As I said, I really want to keep going, to keep improving, to keep growing up, try to keep winning. That’s all that matters to me right now.

“It doesn’t matter if I already won four Grand Slams at the age of 21. I really want to keep going. I will try to keep winning and end my career with a lot of them.”