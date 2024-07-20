Nasir Iqbal reaches final of Tasmanian Open Squash Championship

Nasir Iqbal. - Author

Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal has advanced to the final of the Tasmanian Open Squash Championship, currently taking place in Australia.

This marks his third final in four tournaments on Australian soil. Iqbal demonstrated impressive form in the semi-final, where he defeated France’s Melvil Ciani-Menko with a decisive score of 4-11, 5-11, and 5-11.

The $9,000 Tasmanian Open has been a significant event for Iqbal, who has consistently performed well throughout the Australian circuit. This year, he previously claimed titles at the Bendigo International and Shepparton Open, and reached the semi-final of the Victoria Open.

His strong performance in these events has culminated in his current success at the Tasmanian Open.

In the upcoming final, Iqbal will face Switzerland’s David Barnett, aiming to secure another prestigious title.

This achievement follows his notable appearance in the final of the CNS Squash Championship held in Karachi earlier this year.