Arsenal close to complete signing of Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori looks on during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Italy and Albania. — AFP

Arsenal reached an agreement with Bologna for the signing of Riccardo Calafiori who enjoyed an excellent season with the Italian club as they managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Calafiori, 22, was one of Italy’s best players at the European Championship (Euro) 2024 but his team failed in their title defense and were knocked out by Switzerland in Round of 16.

Following an impressive Euro 2024 campaign, Calafiori’s market value rose sharpy and Bologna will be able to make a fortune with the defender’s transfer despite former club Basel having a 50% sell-on clause.

Talks with Arsenal are ongoing for a €50m (£42m) deal and things could be finalised soon as negotiations have entered the final stages.

An earlier report from The Athletic stated that Arsenal were accelerating their efforts to complete the signing of the Italian as the versatile defender could be on the watchlist of other clubs as well.

And now, as per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will pay a guaranteed €40m (£33.7m) fee, €5m in add-ons and includes a sell-on clause to get the Italian’s services.

Calafiori has already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta already has William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes as his first-choice centre-back partnership, and with Calafiori's ability to play in the middle or at left-back, the Gunners would surely be able to strengthen their chances of winning the Premier League after coming close during the last two editions.

In Euro 2024, Calafiori also stepped into midfield and advanced with the ball, with such ball-playing abilities, Arsenal would get a versatile player who could play in the middle too if needs be.