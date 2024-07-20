Ex-Pakistan coach to be part of India's support staff: report

Sri Lanka series will be Gautam Gambhir's first assignment. - BCCI

Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel, who served as Pakistan's bowling coach in 2023, is likely to join India's coaching panel, Cricbuzz reported on Saturday.

New head coach Gautam Gambhir's support staff is expected to be confirmed, with one member of the previous regime also likely to join the Indian team during the tour to Sri Lanka next week.

Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Gambhir as the head coach, replacing Rahul Dravid, who stepped down after his tenure ended following India's T20 World Cup triumph in June.

Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, who worked with Gambhir at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024, are set to join the Indian team coaching staff as assistant coaches.

Morkel will be the bowling coach, while T Dilip will remain the fielding coach.

Ten Doeschate is currently in the United States as part of the coaching staff for the LA Knight Riders in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) and may join the team directly in Colombo.

Gambhir and the team are reportedly set to fly out to Sri Lanka for the six white-ball matches on Monday (22 July).

Remember, India's squad for the white-ball series was confirmed earlier this week. Rohit Sharma will lead the ODI side, while Suryakumar Yadav is the new T20I captain.

India's squads for Sri Lanka series

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.