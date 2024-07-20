Pakistan Shaheens continue to dominate Bangladesh A on day two

Pakistan declared their innings at 467-3 on day two. — PCB

The Pakistan Shaheens continue to dominate Bangladesh A team on the second day of their four-day match with Mohammad Huraira starring with his unbeaten double century.

Shaheens resumed the play on day two while batting at 375-2 with Huraira and Kamran Ghulam still on the crease. The two batters bashed the Bangladeshi bowlers as they added 92 runs more before eventually declaring the innings at 467-3.

Huraira and Ghulam formed a formidable 204-run partnership where the former scored 218 runs from 247 deliveries with the help of 28 fours and one six while the latter contributed 100 runs from 161 balls with 13 boundaries.

Bangladesh A, too, started their innings strongly and concluded the play on the second day at 203-4. The Tigers bounced back quickly after losing two wickets at just 23 runs as Shadman Islam Anik and Aich Mollah built a 153-run partnership that put them out of danger.

Shadman scored 88 runs before becoming the victim of Shahnawaz Dahani while Mollah contributed 70 runs.

Bangladesh A are still trailed by 264 runs with Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Hasan Murad at the crease.

Earlier on day one, Bangladesh A won the toss and asked Shaheens to bat first.

Sahibzada Farhan and Huraira combined for an excellent 134-run partnership which put Pakistan on top from the very start. The captain scored 66 runs on 83 balls with the help of 10 boundaries before losing his wicket to Ripon Mondol.

Following the skipper’s dismissal, Umer Amir, 34, came to bat and played a 77-ball 54-run inning with eight boundaries and was dismissed by Mondol.

Squads

Pakistan Shaheens: Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir and Umar Amin.

Bangladesh ‘A’: Mahmudul Hasan Joy (captain), Aich Mollah, Amite Hasan, Ariful Islam, Hasan Murad, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Maruf Mridha, Md Mukidul Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rezaur Rehman Raja, Ripon Mondal, Sahadat Hossain Dipu, Shadaman Islam, Sk Pervez Rahman Jobon

Schedule (all matches in Darwin)

Jul 19-22 — Four-day vs Bangladesh ‘A’

Jul 26-29 — Four-day vs Bangladesh ‘A’

Aug 4 — 50-over match vs Northern Territory (NT)

Aug 6 — 50 over match vs Bangladesh ‘A’

Aug 9-18 — nine-team Top End T20 Series