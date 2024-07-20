Harbhajan Singh loses cool over Rizwan vs Dhoni comparison

Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni (L) and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. — BCCI/ICC

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh lost his cool after seeing the comparisons between Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and the former Blues’ skipper Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni.

Harbhajan, who won the 2011 ODI World Cup under Dhoni’s captaincy, stated that no one is ahead of MS Dhoni even today, and certainly no one is better than him behind the stumps.

The incident occurred after a local sports presenter compared the two in a post on X, asking who was better.

However, this did not sit well with Harbhajan as he wrote, "What are you smoking nowadays??? What a silly question to ask."

"Brothers, tell him. DHONI is far ahead of RIZWAN. Even if you ask Rizwan, he will give you an honest answer. I like Rizwan; he is a good player who always plays with intent, but this comparison is wrong. DHONI is No 1 even today in world cricket. None better than him behind stumps."



In his illustrious career, Dhoni featured in 350 ODIs for India, accumulating 10,773 runs at an impressive average of 50.57 and a strike rate of 87.56, including 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries.

Dhoni also represented India in 90 Tests and 98 T20Is, scoring 4,876 and 1,617 runs respectively. He captained India to the 2013 Champions Trophy win in England.

Meanwhile, Rizwan took 78 catches and made three stumpings in 30 Test matches. In 74 ODIs, he has grabbed 76 catches while making three stumpings. The right-handed batter also scored 1,616 runs in Tests, with an average of 40.4, including two centuries and nine fifties.