Two senior ICC officials resign

ICC headquarters in Dubai. - ICC

Chris Tetley, the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Head of Events, and Claire Furlong, the General Manager of Marketing and Communications, resigned on Friday, according to Cricbuzz.

The two senior officials had played a key role in organising the Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

The development, which comes after the end of the World Cup and just about a week before the ICC's annual conference in Colombo, are reportedly linked to the conduct of the event. However, ICC insiders have revealed that the resignations are several months old.

“One particular source has claimed that both Tetley and Furlong decided to leave the world body at the end of the last commercial cycle itself but stayed on in view of the Twenty20 World Cup in the US. The source went on to add that the two quit quite some time back but will continue to be with the ICC for a few more months 'to ensure smooth transition of charge in a crowded event cycle.' They will also attend the Annual Conference in Colombo from July 19 to 22,” Cricbuzz stated in their report.

“The World Cup in the US, and particularly in New York, was a major project of the ICC and the two officials were closely involved in it. Many members of the ICC were priming to raise the issue of the New York games, which were low-scoring affairs due to the 'up and down' nature of the drop-in pitches at the NY stadium, at the Colombo conclave. A key member of the ICC board is learnt to have raised the issue through a letter to the members.

“The number of fours and sixes, which are generally expected to be high in numbers in the Twenty20 games, was significantly low in the New York games. The Indian team, the eventual champions, however, did not comment on the nature of the pitches, stating that the conditions were equal for all the participating teams.”