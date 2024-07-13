Jurgen Klopp gets new role at Liverpool months after stepping down as manager

Jurgen Klopp is widely considered as one of the greatest managers in Liverpool's history. — Reuters

Jurgen Klopp got a new role at Liverpool two months after stepping down as the head coach as he has now been named an honourary ambassador for the LFC Foundation, the club’s official charity.



Klopp joined the Merseyside club in 2015 after previous manager Brendan Rodgers was sacked and the German soon became the club’s legend as he helped them win the Premier League for the first time since 1990.

Under Klopp's stewardship, Liverpool bagged the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Carabao Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield.

After his final match as Liverpool manager, Klopp raised £40,000 for the LFC foundation by signing several unique items.

“The LFC Foundation does an incredible job in the community, both in the Liverpool City Region and beyond,” Klopp said.

“I am really proud to continue my work with them and be named the first ever LFC Foundation honorary ambassador.

“I look forward to seeing what we can do with that now that I have more time on my hands.”

CEO of the LFC Foundation Matt Parish extended his gratitude to Klopp for joining the charity and also thanked him for being a great support over the years.

“We're delighted Jurgen is continuing his support of the Foundation as our first honorary ambassador,” Parish said.

“Having his support has been priceless for us over the years and to have that continue is fantastic and highlights his commitment to the Foundation and the work that we continue to do across the Liverpool city region.

“Jurgen's love and passion for the city has been clear throughout his time at the club and it can only benefit us having his support and his voice championing the work that we do moving forward.”