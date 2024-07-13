Pakistan to host major tennis event after gap of six years

PTF President Aisamul Haq Qureshi while talking to The News on telephone from London said that following a series of meetings with International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty, Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights of M-200 Tournament for the very first time. - PTF

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has been given go-ahead to organise major international senior events (ATP Challenger for the first time) following a six-year gap with Lahore also included in the list of possible venues for ITF-ATF recognized events.

PTF President Aisamul Haq Qureshi while talking to The News on telephone from London said that following a series of meetings with International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty, Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights of M-200 Tournament for the very first time.

“The senior tennis events are coming back to Pakistan following six years’ gap. Once we successfully conduct the event, we would be in a position to host the Asian Junior Championship.”

The ITF/ATP also agreed to give a significant amount of financial subsidy for the event.

“In order to give security clearance for this event, the ATP will be sending their security assessment team next month.”

Pakistan has also been given the hosting rights of junior events.

“The ITF has also given their consent to let PTF hold four ITF futures events in Pakistan, for which ITF will provide a 50 percent grant to the PTF. These events will provide a big opportunity to our Under-16 players to compete with leading Asian countries, using home advantage.”

The ATF is also holding a conference for international coaches.

“The ATF will also provide grant to Pakistan to send one coach to this conference.” Meanwhile, the ATF has agreed to provide an opportunity to two young Pakistan players to get training for one month in Kazakhstan.