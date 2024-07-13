Volleyball in Pakistan gets major boost

Pakistan players celebrate after winning a point. - PVF

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Friday offered all possible assistance to the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) for holding the first ever pro-league in September-October, promising to help lure sponsors and considering the request of the seed amount to get things started.

Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Nadeem Irshad Kayani during distribution ceremony of cash incentives to the Central Asian Junior gold medallist and the runner-up team of the Asian Challenge Cup promised that every effort would be made to collectively work for attracting sponsorship for the volleyball league.

“Volleyball is the only game that has brought laurels for the country. Winning the Central Asian title and beating a strong Iran side in the final is no small achievement. Seniors have also made the country proud. We would make all possible efforts to help them establish a strong domestic base in an effort to raise a competitive team for the 2028 Olympics.”

The secretary revealed that Rs200 million has been approved for installation of Air Conditioning system at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad.

“Under the instructions of Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, the government has approved Rs200 million to install Air-conditioning system at the Liaquat Gymnasium. It would help the volleyball federation to establish camps in summer as well as organize international events.”

Besides that, the secretary also revealed establishing School of Mountaineering over 191 kanals of land in Sakardu. The school will also include volleyball facilities for summer camps.

“On the request from Sardar Nawaz, we will also consider raising two volleyball gymnasium in AJK where summer camps could be organized.”

The federal government is also planning to turn mega mini complex projects into establishing academies.

“Establishment of the academies will help nourish talent at grassroots level.”

PVF Chairman Mohammad Yaqoob termed winning the Central Asia Junior title as a landmark achievement.

“These youngsters deserve more than what we have managed so far. Following Pakistan’s exceptional performance at international level, the officials have turned their attention to Pakistan to lure leading youngsters to play in their leagues. Two of the Central Asian officials are already in Pakistan for this purpose. We have defeated countries like Korea, Iran, Thailand, Australia and a host of other renowned teams in the recent past. It is no small achievement. At senior and junior levels we won central Asian titles and finished as runners-up in Asian Challenge Cup.”

Yaqoob praised the youngsters on their hard work and dedication.

“There performance has ensured a bright volleyball future. Now we have enough talent to look into future engagements.”