Pakistan vs India WCL 2024 final match time, squads, where to watch

Shahid Afridi (R) speaks to Suresh Raina before a match. - Instagram/WCL

Pakistan will face India in the final of the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2024 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, today.

The final match will be shown live on Pakistan’s first-ever sports channel, Geo Super.

Pakistan Champions defeated West Indies Champions by 20 in the first semi-final of the WCL 2024, which was played at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday.

After setting the 199-run target, the Pakistani bowlers showcased a brilliant display and propelled their team to the tournament’s final. Sohail Khan was Pakistan’s best performer with the ball as he bagged four wickets and restricted the West Indies to 178 runs.

Meanwhile, India Champions defeated Australia Champions by 86 runs in the second semi-final at the same venue.

India dominated the Aussies in the semi-final, both with the ball and the bat as their all-round performance helped them secure a massive win.

Chasing the massive 255-run target, Australia were never in the game as the Indian bowlers dominated the opponents from the very start.

The Indian bowlers continued to trouble the Aussies, who concluded their innings at 168-7 in the allocated overs.

Match time:

PST: 8:30pm

GMT: 3:30pm

Local time: 4:30pm

Squads:

India Champions Squad: Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma

Pakistan Champions Squad: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed