Novak Djokovic beat Lorenzo Musetti to set Wimbledon final with Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic reacts during his match against Lorenzo Musetti. — AFP

Novak Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-4 in the semi-final of the ongoing Wimbledon 2024 at the Centre Court on Friday.

With the win, the Serb made his way into his 10th Wimbledon final, where he will face Carlos Alcaraz who defeated Daniil Medvedev earlier today.

The Centre Court on Sunday will see the rematch of 2023 Wimbledon where Alcaraz and Djokovic locked horns with the Spaniard prevailing after a five-set battle and lifting his maiden Grand Slam on grass.

"I have said this story many times, but Wimbledon has always been a childhood dream for me to play and win it," Djokovic said. "I was a seven-year-old boy in Serbian, watching the planes fly overhead and dreaming of being on the most important court in the world, which is here, Centre Court at Wimbledon.

"During the match, it is business time. It is trying to do your work and outplay your opponent. I am very satisfied and excited to be in another final. I don't want to stop here and hopefully I will get my hands on that trophy on Sunday."

25 days before Wimbledon begun, Djokovic underwent knee surgery after withdrawing from Roland Garros. The surgery cast doubts on the 37-year-old’s participation in the Grand Slam but he made a miraculous recovery and not just participated, but also qualified for the final.

"There was plenty of doubt," Djokovic said about his chances of playing and competing at Wimbledon after undergoing knee surgery in June. "Coming to London about eight days before the tournament started I didn't know whether I would play the tournament or not. I was keeping everything open until the day of the draw. I played a couple of practise sets with top players and an exhibition match which proved to me I was in a good enough state to be not just part of Wimbledon but to go deep.

"I said before the tournament that if I didn't think I had a chance of going deep in the tournament I probably wouldn't be playing. The mentality is there, it is ever present and I am just very pleased and thankful to all the team members for helping me."

Djokovic has made it to 10 finals at three different Grand Slams, Australian Open (10/10), Wimbledon (7/9) and US Open (4/10).

Should Djokovic emerge victorious on Sunday, he will become the oldest player to ever win Wimbledon.