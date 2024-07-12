La Liga chief tells formula for Barcelona to sign Nico Williams

Nico Williams is one of Barcelona's top targets for summer window. — AFP

La Liga president Javier Tebas stated that Barcelona can sign Athletic Bilbao’s forward Nico Williams if they return to the previous spending limit.



Barcelona are eager to sign the Spaniard as recently, their president Joan Laporta said that the Catalan club can afford the explosive winger.

The Catalan club has been struggling financially for a long time as in the recent past, they even struggled to register their new signings but Tebas has said that their financial situation is getting better.

"If Barca return to a 1:1 spending limit [permitted to invest anything they raise in transfers or savings on wages], meaning they aren't in excess of their cap, they will be able to do so," Tebas told Diario Sport when asked if a deal for Williams would be possible financially.

"You have to think that with Barcelona's efforts to reduce their wage bill by more than €200m ($218m) and other measures that have already taken place within the club that have nothing to do with their financial levers [selling assets], it is perfectly possible to bring in a player like Nico Williams.

"I think he has a clause of €58m. When you sign a player for €58m, the amortisation is divided by the years of the contract; if you sign him for three years, it would be less than €20m per year, plus whatever you pay the player.

"Barca are going to be able to be around those amounts, which are perfectly acceptable if they are back within the 1:1 rule.

"They are a club that is close to €1 billion in turnover, they can be in that range for that type of signing.

"We have to remember that the 1:1 scenario has to be fulfilled first, though. They are not there yet, but it's the closest they have been. If they get there, they can sign Nico Williams or another player with those characteristics."

Nico is currently representing Spain in the ongoing European Championship (Euro) 2024 and has led his side to the final where they will lock horns with England.