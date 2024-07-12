Man City star breaks silence after Dani Carvajal asked to join Real Madrid

Rodri (L) and Dani Carvajal during a Euro 2024 match. — AFP

Manchester City midfielder Rodri broke his silence after he was asked to join Real Madrid by his Spanish teammate Dani Carvajal as he is one of the best midfielders in the world.



Rodri is considered one of the most important players for Pep Guardiola at Man City and has three years left in his contract. The Spaniard did not rule out a move to Los Blancos but stated that after his current deal ends, he will think about the future.

“I try to analyse all the decisions I make, have a criteria. And, above all, go through processes. I am very, very happy in England. I think I am in one of the best clubs in the world, that is evident, and I am happy. I have a three-year contract and, when the time comes, I will see. But I’ve said it before regarding the short term. I don’t like it or it doesn’t make much sense to look at the long term,” he told Diario AS.

However, he did not rule out a potential move to the Spanish capital as Madrid is his “home” and that could be motivation to sign for the Whites.

“Spain is my country, Madrid my city, my home. And well, when I went to Manchester, I remember a conversation I had with my parents in which they asked me if I was sure because I was going to another country, another culture. And, in the end, one is happy when one is sure of things. If I return, it would be with conviction,” he added.

Real Madrid lost Toni Kroos as the German decided to retire and Carvajal believed that Rodri could be the perfect replacement.

“Without a doubt, I’d want him at Real Madrid. I tell him every day to leave Manchester, there is no sun there, to come to Madrid because we need him. He tells me he has a contract… but he would be perfect for us,” Carvajal had said.