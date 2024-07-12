WTC 2023-25 points table after England batter West Indies at Lord’s

England´s James Anderson (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies Joshua Da Silva during play on the third day of the first Test cricket match between England and West Indies at Lord´s Cricket Ground. — AFP

England thrashed West Indies by an innings and 114 runs in the first Test of the three-match series at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Friday.



Ben Stokes’ side successfully managed to beat the visitors in the first session of the third day and they will now have plenty of rest before playing the second Test where they will look to record another heavy victory to leave the bottom place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table.

Despite the heavy win, England continued to sit on ninth place as they have just won four out of 11 matches as their Test tour to India earlier this year was not a success.

WTC 2023-25 points table

WTC 2023-25 points table. — ICC

In Ashes 2023, they lost 19 points over the course of five Tests which dented their chances of making it to the WTC final. England now have 33 points from 11 Tests and they would need to recover big-margin wins in their next matches to improve their position on the points table.

Meanwhile, the heavy defeat did not change West Indies’ position as they continued to sit on the sixth spot. However, their points percentage was reduced from 33.33 to 26.66. They have 16 points from five Tests as of now.

India are at the top of the points table with 74 points from just nine Tests with a win percentage of 68.52. They are followed closely by Australia as the Aussies have 90 points from 12 matches but their win percentage of 62.50 is a bit less than India.

New Zealand are at third with 36 points from six matches, Sri Lanka are fourth with 24 points from four Tests while Pakistan complete the top-five as they sit on the fifth spot with 22 points in five Tests.