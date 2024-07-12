PCB confirms new selection committee ahead of Bangladesh Test series

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi (L) in a meeting with Pakistan's red-ball and assistant coach. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed the formation of the new selection committee ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh which will begin in late August.

The decision to form a new selection committee came after the PCB decided to remove former pacer Wahab Riaz and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq as the national cricket regulating body had lost confidence in both members.

The new selection committee consists of captains (red and white-ball), head coaches (red and white-ball), Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Yousuf. These members will have the authority to vote and make decisions.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, Advisor to Chairman Bilal Afzal, Manager Analytics and Team Strategy Hassan Cheema, Direct High Performance Nadeem Khan and Director International Cricket Usman Wahla are the non-voting members of the committee.

The new committee will decide the squad that will feature in the two-Test series against Bangladesh which will be played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

Following Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, Wahab and Razzaq were removed from the selection committee.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed that it has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup. Abdul Razzaq was a member of the men’s and women’s selection committee, while Wahab was a member of the men’s selection committee," the PCB later confirmed in a brief press release on Wednesday.

Soon after being removed as selector, Wahab was also sacked as the senior team manager of the men’s side.



Pakistan vs Bangladesh series schedule

First Test: August 21 – 25 @ Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Second Test: August 30 – September 3 @ National Bank Stadium Karachi