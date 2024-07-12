BBL 14 schedule announced by Cricket Australia

The BBL 14 season kicks off on Sunday, December 15, at Optus Stadium. - Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia has announced a thrilling and action-packed schedule for the Big Bash League (BBL) Season 14, promising every match to be a blockbuster event. The 44-game season filled with uninterrupted cricket every night, including six double headers.

The BBL 14 season kicks off on Sunday, December 15, at Optus Stadium with the Perth Scorchers facing Melbourne Stars, immediately following Day 2 of the Brisbane Test.

This season includes a series of 14 BBL matches coinciding with the Men’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series, potentially featuring returning Australian Test players after the series concludes on January 7, thanks to a larger window for their participation in January.

The regular season runs uninterrupted from December 15 to January 19, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ensuring fans can enjoy consistent Big Bash cricket. The finals series begins on January 21, concluding with the Final on January 27, a national public holiday.

Fans can look forward to thrilling Melbourne Derbies between the Renegades and Stars on January 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and January 12 at Marvel Stadium. Additionally, four clubs will host matches outside their traditional venues, adding variety to the season's fixtures.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager, Big Bash Leagues, said:

“The League is delighted to deliver fans a schedule of 44 blockbuster matches for BBL 14.

“This is a brilliant schedule for fans, with uninterrupted action every night of the regular season and all the marquee games our fans love. We also can’t wait to welcome back members of the Australian Test team once again in January, taking advantage of a bigger window following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series.

“The shift to an optimised competition length last season, together with the recruitment of world class players, led to incredible crowds and experiences off the field and cricket on it. We can’t wait to see that grow in BBL 14.”

BBL 14 Schedule

All times local

Sunday, December 15, 2024 — Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars at Optus Stadium, 4:15PM

Monday, December 16, 2024 — Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades at the SCG, 7.15pm

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 — Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers at Manuka Oval, 7:15pm

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 — Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat at the MCG, 7:15pm

Thursday, December 19, 2024 — Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm

Friday, December 20, 2024 — Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars at Adelaide Oval, 6.45pm

Saturday, December 21, 2024 — Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers at Blundstone Arena, 4pm

Saturday, December 21, 2024 — Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers at ENGIE Stadium, 7.15pm

Sunday, December 22, 2024 — Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba, 6.15pm

Monday, December 23, 2024 — Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers at Marvel Stadium, 7:15pm

Thursday, December 26, 2024 — Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars at the SCG, 6.05pm

Thursday, December 26, 2024 — Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat at Optus Stadium, 6:15pm

Friday, December 27, 2024 — Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes at Adelaide Oval, 6:45pm

Saturday, December 28, 2024 — Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder at Manuka Oval, 7:15PM

Sunday, December 29, 2024 — Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers at the Gabba, 6:15pm

Monday, December 30, 2024 — Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades at ENGIE Stadium, 7:15PM

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 — Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers at Adelaide Oval, 6:45pm

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 — Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Blundstone Arena, 4pm

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 — Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars at the Gabba, 6:15pm

Thursday, January 2, 2025 — Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers at Marvel Stadium, 7:15pm

Friday, January 3, 2025 — Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, 6:05pm

Friday, January 3, 2025 — Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder at Optus Stadium, 6.15pm

Saturday, January 4, 2025 — Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades at the MCG, 7:15pm

Sunday, January 5, 2025 — Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers at Blundstone Arena, 7:15pm

Monday, January 6, 2025 — Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder at the Gabba, 6.15pm

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 — Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades at Optus Stadium, 4.15pm

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 — Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes at ENGIE Stadium, 7:15pm

Thursday, January 9, 2025 — Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers at the MCG, 7:15pm

Friday, January 10, 2025 — Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder at Blundstone Arena, 7:15pm

Saturday, January 11, 2025 — Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers at the SCG, 4:45pm

Saturday, January 11, 2025 — Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm

Sunday, January 12, 2025 — Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars at Marvel Stadium, 7:15pm

Monday, January 13, 2025 — Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers at ENGIE Stadium, 7:30pm

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 — Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Blundstone Arena, 7:30pm

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 — Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers at Adelaide Oval, 7pm

Thursday, January 16, 2025 — Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba, 6.30pm

Friday, January 17, 2025 — Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder at the SCG, 7:15pm

Saturday, January 18, 2025 — Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat at Marvel Stadium, 5pm

Saturday, January 18, 2025 — Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers at Optus Stadium, 5.15pm

Sunday, January 19, 2025 — Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG, 7.15pm

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 — The Qualifier (TBC)

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 — The Knockout (TBC)

Friday, January 24, 2025 — The Challenger (TBC)

Monday, January 27, 2025 — The Final (TBC)

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 — Reserve Day (TBC)