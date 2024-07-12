Shaheen Afridi could face disciplinary action

The national selection committee comprising team coaches, Mohammad Yousaf, Asad Shafiq and a couple of support staff members are waiting for the final signal from the top on Shaheen’s inclusion or else for the series in the backdrop of his non-cooperative and rude behaviour. - AFP

ISLAMABAD: Shaheen Shah Afridi, who became the centre of controversy for his alleged non-cooperative attitude during the T20 World Cup, may face disciplinary action resulting in his ouster from the two-match series against Bangladesh.

The national selection committee comprising team coaches, Mohammad Yousaf, Asad Shafiq and a couple of support staff members are waiting for the final signal from the top on Shaheen’s inclusion or else for the series in the backdrop of his non-cooperative and rude behaviour.

Besides coaches and the captain, managers also pointed out his exchange of hot words with Mohammad Yousaf during a net session and his failure to participate in group discussions prior to some crucial matches during the World Cup. Though Shaheen apologised from Yousaf, the incident was mentioned in reports submitted by the team officials with Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. One of the coaching staff members when contacted by The News, tried to play down the controversy erupting from reports, saying that it was just a routine affair.

“We have to mention all what had happened during the World Cup campaign. It is up to the PCB chairman to decide on the matter,” he said.

Though one official is not in favour of dropping ace striker Shaheen from the series, the majority believes that an accountability should be introduced to avoid such cases in future.

“I will rather suggest revoking Shaheen’s NOC for foreign leagues. His demotion from A category contract is also an option available to the PCB. However, the chairman has the final authority to decide on the matter. He has the power to even pardon the fast bowler.”

The national cricket camp for the short two-match series will start in Islamabad from August 6 where red-ball coach Jason Gillespie will supervise the training. The red-ball head coach is to return after staying with Shaheens during early part of the Australian tour to supervise the camp in Islamabad.

During media talk in Karachi on Thursday, Gillespie confirmed that a few Shaheens are knocking at the door of Test cricket. “I hope that there are a few who could be seen playing for Pakistan in near future. They are so talented and eager to play at the highest level.”