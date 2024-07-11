Wimbledon women's final schedule confirmed

Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejčíková. - AFP

The schedule and opponents of Wimbledon women's final have been confirmed which will take place at the Center Court on July 13.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini will take on Czech's Barbora Krejčíková in the all-important final after the duo claimed wins in their respective semi-finals clash on Thursday.

Paolini triumphed over Croatian Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) to advance to her first Wimbledon final, in the longest women's semi-final at the All England Club.



Paolini, who was the runner-up at the French Open last month, had never won a main draw match at Wimbledon before this year. However, the world number seven tenaciously overcame Vekic in two hours and 51 minutes on Centre Court to secure her second consecutive Grand Slam final appearance.

Following the emotionally charged encounter with Vekic, Paolini could celebrate becoming the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon final.

Meanwhile, 31st seed Krejcikova fought back to secure a stunning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over former champion Elena Rybakina.

Krejcikova displayed resilience to triumph against fourth-seeded Rybakina in two hours and seven minutes on Centre Court.

Krejcikova will appear in the second Grand Slam final of her career, following her French Open triumph in 2021.