Sohail sisters create history in Asian Pacific African Combined Powerlifting Championship

Sohail sisters. - AUTHOR

LAHORE: Three sisters from Pakistan have made history in powerlifting by winning four gold medals each in different weight categories in the Asian Pacific African Combined Powerlifting Championship in South Africa.

After Verronica Sohail and Sybil Sohail, Twinkle Sohail also secured four gold medals.

In the ongoing event in South Africa, Twinkle Sohail competed in the 84 kg class. Despite not being fully fit, Twinkle managed a clean sweep in her category, winning gold medals in the squat, bench press, deadlift, and overall total.

Previously, her sisters Veronika and Sibel also won four gold medals each in their respective weight categories. This is the first time that three sisters have won gold medals together in an international powerlifting event.

The three sisters will next compete in the equipped event on July 13. Provincial Minister for Sports Punjab, Faisal Khokhar, congratulated the Sohail sisters, stating that they have made the nation proud by making history.

He also mentioned that, under the guidance of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab Sports Board provided the sisters with Rs. 2 million for air tickets and uniforms for the event.