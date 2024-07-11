Paris Olympics breaks record with 8.6 Million tickets sold

Paris organisers anticipate that the total number of attendees will rise to 10 million. - AFP

The Paris Olympics already has one gold medal secured before it started, with 8.6 million tickets sold – a record for any Games.

"It's a record held by the 1996 Atlanta Games of 8.3 million tickets, and we've already passed that total now some time ago," the 2024 Games organiser Tony Estanguet told AFP on Thursday.

"We are at 8.6 million tickets for the Olympics, and over one million for the Paralympics," he reported.

Paris organisers anticipate that the total number of attendees will rise to 10 million for the sporting extravaganza taking place from 26 July to 11 August, with an additional 3.4 million expected for the Paralympics, which will be held from 28 August to 8 September.

"The good news is that in this final stretch we are making available a number of tickets for lots of sports," Estanguet said.

"There are lots of really good options at different prices both for the Olympics, Paralympics, and opening and closing ceremonies."

"We are proud to have already beaten the record, but we can still do even better," he added.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Key Figures

- 26 July to 11 August 2024

- 19 days of competition (handball, football and rugby take place from 24 July)

- 329 events

- Athletes from over 200 NOCs and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team

- 32 sports (including the 4 additional sports)

- 754 sessions (competitions and ceremonies)

- 10,500 athletes