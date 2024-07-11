ENG vs WI: Ben Stokes becomes part of elite list after 200 Test wickets

Ben Stokes celebrate his 200th wicket. - AFP

England captain Ben Stokes became the third player in history to achieve 200 wickets and 6,000 runs in men's Test match cricket.

Stokes, who has made a full return to bowling this summer, dismissed Kirk McKenzie (0) with his third ball of the second innings to reach the milestone of 200 wickets.

McKenzie was trapped leg before wicket, and despite sending the decision for review, it was adjudged to be hitting the stumps.

He joins Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis as the only other men to achieve this feat.

Stokes followed up his wicket maiden with two additional maidens as his England team asserted their dominance in the match at Lord's. His efforts were rewarded in his fourth over when he claimed his 201st Test wicket by having Mikyle Louis caught behind for 14.



Having scored four runs earlier this morning, the allrounder now has 6,316 runs for England in the longest format. He was one of two England batsmen bowled by Gudakesh Motie in the morning session.

Stokes has a long way to go in catching the other two members of his exclusive group, as Sobers has 8,032 runs and 235 wickets, while Kallis boasts an impressive 13,289 runs and 292 wickets.

The New Zealand-born all-rounder claimed his 100th wicket against India in August 2018, and his return to bowling following knee surgery has been beneficial for the balance of the England Test side.