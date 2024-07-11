Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios predicts winner of Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz (L) will face Daniil Medvedev in Wimbledon 2024 semi-final. — AFP

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios predicted the winner of the Wimbledon 2024 semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev which is set to be played at the Centre Court on Friday.



Medvedev defeated world No.1 Jannik Sinner in a five-set thrilling quarter-final to cement his place in the semis while Alcaraz won the four-set battle with Tommy Paul.

The semi-final between the Russian and the Spaniard is expected to be one of the best matches of the tournament as Alcaraz will look to defend his Wimbledon title while Medvedev will be fighting for his first Grand Slam on grass.

Kyrgios, who has been on the sidelines for over a year now, believes that Alcaraz will win the battle against Medvedev in four to five sets.

"First semifinal breakdown - Extremely tough match up for Medvedev especially on the grass, allows Alcaraz to come forward and play a style of tennis that he loves - can incorporate drop shots and creativity,” Kyrgios said on Instagram.

“If Medvedev is to have a chance he needs a great serving day high 60% to low 70%, first serve percentage. He will also need to take more risk from the back of the court and dictate majority of rallies instead of being OK with having extended rallies," Kyrgios wrote.

The Australian added that while Medvedev was on fire against Sinner, the Italian was reluctant to play to his fullest which may have helped the Russian.

“My prediction will be Alcaraz in 4-5 sets. Medvedev was Rock solid against Sinner, but Sinner was so reluctant to come forward and serve and Volley. Whereas Alcaraz has proved he is willing to follow the game plan to defeat Meddy. (Last year Wimbledon 23') once again, he added.