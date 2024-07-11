Euro 2024: Van Dijk hints at Liverpool departure after semi-final defeat

Virgil Van Dijk passes the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final football match between the Netherlands and England. — AFP

Virgil Van Dijk hinted at a shock Liverpool departure after the Netherlands lost to England in the semi-final of the European Championship (Euro) 2024 at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, on Wednesday.

Van Dijk’s current deal with the Merseyside club ends in 2025 and after Jurgen Klopp’s departure from the club, this might be the next exit Liverpool have to face in a short period.

When asked by reporters post-match about his future with the club and the national team, he replied: “I haven't the slightest idea right now.

“I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player. Then we'll go for it again, but first recover from this.

“After a season like this, where all kinds of things have happened, it gets emotional at the end because you know it's over.”

After Klopp left the Merseyside club, the Dutch had said that he wanted to be a part of the big transition at Liverpool which is why his exit from the club would come as a major shock.

After England’s win over the Netherlands, Van Dijk also expressed his unhappiness over the match referee Felix Zwayer as the winning side was awarded a penalty in the first half which Harry Kane converted from the spot.

“Especially in the second half, I had the feeling the outcome would fall our way. But Watkins was perhaps given a little too much space and he finished well,” Van Dijk said.

“It hurts a lot that we conceded this goal so late in the match and are now empty-handed. You put everything into it, everyone gives everything and if the goal comes like that in the last minute, that just sucks. Sorry.”