Wanindu Hasaranga steps down as Sri Lanka's T20I captain

Wanindu Hasaranga has resigned as the captain of the T20I side following Sri Lanka's early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The Sri Lankan spinner, who was appointed T20I captain only last year, led the team in 10 matches.

According to a statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket, Hasaranga mentioned in his resignation letter that he believes stepping down from the captaincy is in the best interest of the team, allowing him to continue as a player.

“Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always,” Hasaranga wrote in his resignation letter to SLC.

Sri Lanka confirmed that Hasaranga would remain a key part of their squads going forward.

The Asian team will take on India in a home white-ball bilateral series, beginning July 26.

According to the itinerary released by SLC, India will be arriving in Sri Lanka on July 22, with the T20I series getting underway on July 26.

The second and third T20Is are scheduled to take place on 27 and 29 July respectively. All three T20Is will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Both teams will then move to Colombo for the ODI series.

The first ODI is set for August 1, with the second and third matches scheduled for August 4 and 7, respectively. The ODI series will be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

IND vs SL Schedule

1st T20I- July 26 - 6:30pm- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

2nd T20I - July 27 - 6:30pm - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

3rd T20I - July 29 - 6:30pm - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

1st ODI - August 1 - 2:00pm - R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

2nd ODI - August 4 - 2:00pm - R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

3rd ODI - August 7 - 2:00pm - R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

It must be noted India will be visiting Sri Lanka for the first time since 2021. During the previous tour, India played 4 T20Is and 3 ODIs. India won the T20I series 3-1 but lost the ODI series 2-0.