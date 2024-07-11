IND vs SL: Schedule for India's tour of Sri Lanka revealed

India will be arriving in Sri Lanka on July 22. - AFP

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed the schedule of their upcoming limited-overs series against India at home, consisting of three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The Men in Blue will be playing for the first time under new coach Gautam Gambhir, who recently replaced Rahul Dravid.

While India's first assignment since becoming the T20 world champions is the ongoing five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, the series against Sri Lanka is likely to see most of the players from the World Cup-winning squad returning to action.

According to the itinerary released by SLC, India will be arriving in Sri Lanka on July 22, with the T20I series getting underway on July 26.

The second and third T20Is are scheduled to take place on 27 and 29 July respectively. All three T20Is will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Both teams will then move to Colombo for the ODI series.

The first ODI is set for August 1, with the second and third matches scheduled for August 4 and 7, respectively. The ODI series will be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

IND vs SL Schedule

1st T20I- July 26 - 6:30pm- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

2nd T20I - July 27 - 6:30pm - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

3rd T20I - July 29 - 6:30pm - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

1st ODI - August 1 - 2:00pm - R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

2nd ODI - August 4 - 2:00pm - R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

3rd ODI - August 7 - 2:00pm - R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

It must be noted India will be visiting Sri Lanka for the first time since 2021. During the previous tour, India played 4 T20Is and 3 ODIs. India won the T20I series 3-1 but lost the ODI series 2-0.