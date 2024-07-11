Inside story of Shaheen Afridi’s altercation with coaches revealed

Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket in T20 World Cup 2024. — ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler Shaheen Afridi had heated arguments with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during Pakistan’s tour to England, just before the World Cup.

A day after reports from Lahore suggested that coaches and management has complained to the chairman PCB over Shaheen’s attitude during recent tour, it has been emerged that Afridi, in fact, had exchanged heated words with Yousuf, but had later said sorry to him.

Multiple sources within Pakistan cricket team management has confirmed to Geo News that the issue was “heat-of-the-moment” and it was sorted out immediately and there was nothing to report about it.

Recalling the incident, a source told Geo News that while Afridi was bowling in nets at Headingly, Mohammad Yousuf – who was the batting coach with the team on tour of Ireland and England – had pointed towards his no-balls.

Upon being called out for bowling no-balls repeatedly, Shaheen got furious – and this is the point where it started.

“Shaheen said to Mohammad Yousaf to let him do what he was doing and he [Yousuf] should mind his own business,” said a source adding that Yousuf responded to Shaheen that he was a coach and doing his job.

The source added that the argument got heated-up.

Later-on, the senior manager Wahab Riaz had reprimanded Shaheen Afridi on his attitude, Shaheen had accepted his mistake and had said sorry to the former batting legend.

“This was nothing more than routine case of heat-of-the-moment, so the chapter was closed there and then,” said the source when asked why it wasn’t reported to the PCB.

Reports on Wednesday said that Shaheen’s behavior with coaches and management wasn’t good during the recent tours. The source was, when asked, said that he was not aware of any other incident involving Shaheen Afridi.

“See, when you are on a tour for months, these minor heated arguments happen, these are routine matters, there was nothing big as far as I know which required any strict action against anyone,” a source close to team’s dug-out told this correspondent.