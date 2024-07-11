Brett Lee names ‘best bowler of all formats’

"Jasprit Bumrah is simply exceptional," says Brett Lee. — AFP

Legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee named India’s Jasprit Bumrah as “the best bowler of all formats” after the right-armer helped Rohit Sharma’s side win the T20 World Cup 2024.

Bumrah was India’s standout performer in the World Cup as he bagged 15 wickets and had match-changing spells in matches against Pakistan in the group stage as well as the final against South Africa as both the matches were almost out of India’s hands but the 30-year-old changed the outcomes with his brilliance.

The Indian pacer was also named the Player of the Tournament for the T20 World Cup for his impressive display with the ball.

Lee, a World Cup winner, believed that Bumrah is “simply exceptional” and the best bowler in the world across all formats.

“In my opinion, Jasprit Bumrah is simply exceptional. He is the best bowler in all formats right now and leads the attack,” Lee was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

“Bumrah can keep up an amazing pace while shaping the new ball away. His tournament performance demonstrated his leadership abilities, taking about 15 wickets with remarkable economy. He is absolutely exceptional, and India is deserving of praise for their accomplishments.”

Lee also pointed out India’s T20I setup which has players who can bat at every position as the likes of Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh and others have taken over the team after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced retirements.

“Their batting order, which includes players who can dominate at every position from top to bottom, speaks volumes. Their middle-order is loaded with power and they have hitters who can put runs on the board quickly,” Lee added.

It is worth mentioning that the Indian cricket team is currently playing a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe which they lead 2-1. After losing the first match, the Gill-led side made an impressive comeback and recorded back-to-back victories.