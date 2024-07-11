Zim Afro T10 set to return for second season

Durban Qalandars (DQ) won the Zim Afro T10 league after a stunning victory over Johannesburg Buffalos (JB) by eight wickets in Harare last year in July. - File

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced the return of the eagerly-awaited Zim Afro T10 tournament for its second edition.

Cricket’s fastest and most entertaining format will take centre stage beginning 21 September and wrapping up with a grand finale on 29 September in Harare.

The dates for the player draft and the fixtures will be announced soon.

The high-octane T10 tournament, which is the first of its kind in Africa, will see all the games being played at the iconic Harare Sports Club, much like the inaugural season.

In the first year, Zim Afro T10 rewrote the history books as it became the first tournament to be played under floodlights at Harare Sports Club.

Speaking ahead of the second edition, ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors again for the Zim Afro T10 tournament.”

