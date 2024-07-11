Younis Khan ‘proud’ to lead Pakistan in World Championship of Legends 2024

Pakistan Champions captain Younis Khan talks after a WCL match. — Screengrab/YouTube/Sports Central

Pakistan Champions captain Younis Khan stated that he is “proud” to lead the team in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 which is taking place in England.

Pakistan won four out of five of their group matches and qualified for the semi-final without any trouble as thumping wins over Australia, India, West Indies and England helped them boost their Net Run Rate (NRR) as well.

Talking to Geo News ahead of the semi-final, Younis stated that playing in WCL has been a wonderful experience as he is getting to share the pitch and dressing room with so many players from the past.

“It felt really good,” said Younis when asked about his experience in WCL so far. “Because there are so many players against whom we have played for so long, it is really great to share the ground and the dressing room with them.

“It feels great that the spirit is still high [like the old days], and it is a proud moment for me that I’m leading all these players with whom I started my cricket [journey]. The response of our players is amazing because I don’t get to do a lot [of work as captain], as everyone in the team is doing his job,” he added.

The right-handed batter then named some players from India, South Africa and other countries saying that there are so many memories as we played against those players for so long.

“Everyone, I mean if I talk about players. From South Africa we have Jacques Kallis, and Imran Tahir, from India, there are Yousuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, from Australia we have [Aaron] Finch, and Brett Lee. We have played against [all of] them for so long and there are profound memories.”

The schedule of the World Championship of Legends 2024 semi-finals was confirmed after South Africa defeated India in the last league game of the competition on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue qualified for the semis and knocked out South Africa despite the defeat by 54 runs. India had to score 153 to qualify and they scored 156/6 in 20 overs.

India will play Australia in the second semi-final while Pakistan take on West Indies in the first semi-final.

Remember, Australia finished at the top of the points table after defeating West Indies by 55 runs. The Aussies moved ahead of Pakistan due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

Both sides finished with eight points after five league matches, however, Australia have an NRR of +2.464 while Pakistan have +1.644.

World Championship of Legends 2024 semi-finals

1st Semi-final: Pakistan vs West Indies — 4:30pm (PST)

2nd Semi-final: Australia vs India — 8:30pm (PST)