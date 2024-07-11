Will Babar continue as captain till Champions Trophy 2025?

Pakistan performed poorly under Babar in recent T20 World Cup 2024

By Web Desk
July 11, 2024



Comments

    Abrar Hussain commented 2 days ago

    Make him captain till we faced defeats against all others teams playing crickets. Who behind him and why unprecedented support were given to him despite his own performance and decision making costs pak team . Clear example is Shadab instead of Abrar Ahmad

