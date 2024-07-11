'Entire selection committee should be sacked'

PCB selection committee address a press conference. - PCB

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz Wednesday called for sacking the entire selection committee, saying that giving too much powers to Wahab Riaz ahead of the T20 World Cup was not a wise decision.

Talking to The News on the telephone, Sarfraz, who underwent leg surgery at a London hospital last week, said that the entire selection committee was incapable of delivering.

“The selection committee has worked collectively as was apparent during the pre-World Cup press conference with every member admitting that the team was constituted after consensus. Every member of the committee was responsible for the selection, so all should be sacked. The entire selection committee was incapable of delivering.”

Sarfraz said time and again he had written letters to former PCB Management Committee head Zaka Ashraf and now to present chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wahab Riaz’s limitations as an administrator in any capacity.

“I am on record to have written letters to Zaka and Naqvi regarding Wahab’s suspected past and his lack of abilities as an administrator. Nobody paid heed to my suggestion. I knew well that Wahab was not capable of delivering in any capacity yet he was made selector, advisor and manager. On all fronts he failed.”

Even Wahab in his tweet on ‘X’ said every member of the selection committee was responsible for selecting T20 World Cup team.

“I don’t agree with the statements being discussed as adding pressure to the members of the selection committee. How can one vote dominate 6. Everything is documented on record in the minutes of meeting,” Wahab said.

Sarfraz also called for a major surgery rather a selective one. “Major surgery is required if at all we want to put the system on the right track. There should be a three-member selection committee and mere sacking Wahab and Abdul Razzak would not be enough. Not even Asad Shafiq (a silent spectator) and Mohammad Yousaf are capable of delivering.”

On captaincy front, Sarfraz favoured retaining Shan Masood as Test captain and Mohammad Rizwan as white-ball captain.

“Rizwan has proved his captaincy credentials by helping KPK win all domestic events in the past while his performance as Multan Sultans’ captain has been consistent over the years. He is the best choice for the job. Babar Azam is low in confidence and should not be considered for the job.”