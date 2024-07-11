'Relaxed' Arshad Nadeem can win gold medal in Paris Olympics

Arshad Nadeem celebrates during an event. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s seasoned wrestler Mohammad Inam has advised the country’s athletics authorities to make the competition day easier for javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to enable him to win the gold medal in Paris Olympics.

“You must make sure that he is relaxed on his competition day. He should have a psychiatrist all the time with him so that he could be prepared for the big day,” Inam told The News in an interview. “If on that day he performs then Pakistan will surely have a medal,” he said.

“Arshad should not have his cell phone with him when he enters the Olympic village. Our officials should avoid meeting him frequently as that would affect his focus,” Inam pointed out. “He recently managed a good throw in Diamond League and if he can manage 90m throw in the Commonwealth Games he can also do it in the Olympics,” said Inam.

“When he picks the javelin, if he feels normal then he will surely win gold,” he said.

Arshad managed a throw of 84.21m the other day in the Diamond League in Paris. His personal best throw is 90.18m which he managed in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.