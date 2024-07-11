Masood set to continue as skipper in Tests, no decision on white-ball captaincy

Babar Azam (L) with Shan Masood (R). - PCB

ISLAMABAD: Shan Masood has been retained as Pakistan captain for the forthcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting in the third week of August.

The decision was taken in meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) high-ups held in Lahore on Wednesday where among other things the captaincy issue for the forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh was also discussed.

“PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has accepted the suggestion that Shan Masood should continue as captain of the red-ball team for the forthcoming series against Bangladesh. In all probabilities, he would continue to lead Pakistan throughout the season. The season also includes Test series against England, West Indies and later away series against South Africa,” a source within the PCB, when contacted, said.

Shan, 34, has led Pakistan during the series against Australia where the team suffered a 0-3 whitewash. In 33 Test matches Shan has played for the country, he has scored 1778 runs with an average of 28.7 runs per innings as a top-order batsman.

The official announcement to appoint Shan as the Test team captain is expected in a few days.

The News has also learnt that the short camp of the team probables for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh will be established in Rawalpindi in the second week of August.

Pakistan’s red-ball coach Jason Gillespie will be travelling with Shaheens to Australia. The camp is likely to be established on his return.

Meanwhile, there has been no decision yet on the ODI and T20 captain, who will take Pakistan into the Champions Trophy 2025.

“The PCB chairman has yet to decide on the white-ball captain. The decision is expected to be made after initiating a consultation process with some leading cricketers over the next couple of weeks.”