World Championship of Legends 2024 semi-finals schedule confirmed

Younis Khan and Chris Gayle at the toss. - WCL

The schedule of the World Championship of Legends 2024 semi-finals has been confirmed after South Africa defeated India in the last league game of the competition on Wednesday at Northampton's County Ground.

The Men in Blue qualified for the semis and knocked South Africa despite the defeat by 54 runs. India had to score 153 to qualify and they scored 156/6 in 20 overs.

India will play Australia in the second semi-final while Pakistan take on West Indies in the first semi-final.

Remember, Australia finished at the top of the points table after defeating West Indies by 55 runs. The Aussies moved ahead due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

Both sides finished with eight points after five league matches, however, Australia have an NRR of +2.464 while Pakistan have +1.644.

World Championship of Legends 2024 semi-finals

1st Semi-final: Pakistan vs West Indies - 4:30pm (PST)

2nd Semi-final: Australia vs India - 8:30pm (PST)

WCL 2024 points table



WCL 2024 points table. - Geo Super

West Indies' decision to bowl first was not good as Australia smashed 274/7 in their 20 overs.

Ben Duck hit a 35-ball 100 while Daniel Christian played as many balls and fell short of his century by one run.

Dunk hit 12 fours and 7 sixes in his innings Christian hammered 11 fours and eight sixes.

In reply, West Indies tried to chase but the required run rate kept increasing, resulting them to finish at 219/6.

Dwayne Smith made 64 runs off 40 balls while Ashley Nurse made 36-ball 70. Captain Daren Sammy made 18-ball 33* at the backend.

It must be noted both the semi-finals will be played on July 12 at the same venue.

The final is scheduled on July 13 in Birmingham.