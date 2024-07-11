India qualify for World Championship of Legends semi-finals despite defeat to South Africa

Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan were key batters for India. - Geo Super

India qualified for the semi-finals of World Championship of Legends 2024 despite losing to South Africa by 54 runs in the last league match at Northampton's County Ground

India had to score 153 to qualify and they scored 156/6 in 20 overs to finish at fourth spot on the table.

Earlier, South Africa made 210/8 after being put into bat first by India. Jacques Snyman was the best batter, scoring 43-ball 73 where he hit ten fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, Richard Levi stepped up with a blistering 25-ball 60 which included five fours and as many sixes. Ryan McLaren (20) and skipper Jacques Kallis (17) chipped in with valuable cameos.

Harbhajan Singh turned back the clock and bagged figures of 4/25 while Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar, Pawan Negi and Yusuf Pathan took a wicket each

India started the chase strongly with Robin Uthappa (23) taking the chase but Vernon Philander struck twice to bring South Africa back in the game.

The wickets kept falling continuously with India teetering on 77/5. The Pathan brothers - Irfan and Yusuf stitched an important 55-run stand to make India believe again.

Irfan was run out in the second-last over after scoring a 21-ball 53. Meanwhile, Yusuf remained unbeaten 44-ball 54.

India finished in fourth while West Indies got the third spot. Australia and Pakistan hold the first and second spots respectively as secured four wins.