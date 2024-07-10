Formula decided for Pakistan team's new selection committee

Babar Azam with Gary Kirsten. - AFP

KARACHI: A new formula has been decided by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the new selection committee for the men's team, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

As per sources, the head coaches of both white-ball and red-ball formats will be included in the national selection committee.

Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten will be part of the committee along with Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq with the captain of the respective format.

The move has been decided after PCB sacked Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the committee after disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed that it has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup. Abdul Razzaq was a member of the men’s and women’s selection committee, while Wahab was a member of the men’s selection committee," the PCB later confirmed in a brief press release on Wednesday.

"The PCB will provide further updates on the selection committee’s composition in due course," it added.

Soon after being removed as selector, Wahab was also sacked as the senior team manager of the men’s side.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned that he can say a lot but he don’t want to be part of the blame games.

He gave his best in this role while also stressing that every selection made by the panel was made collaboratively.

Pakistan recently toured Ireland and England for T20I series before heading to the United States and West Indies for T20 World Cup 2024 where they crashed out of the group stage.