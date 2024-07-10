Wahab Riaz issues detailed statement after being sacked as selector by PCB

Wahab Riaz speaks during a press conference. - AFP

Wahab Riaz, who was sacked by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from the selector role, gave his detailed statement on the matter and shed light on his tenure.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned that he can say a lot but he don’t want to be part of the blame games.

He gave his best in this role while also stressing that every selection made by the panel was made collaboratively.

"My time serving as a member of selection committee for PCB comes to an end, I just want my people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 percent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

"It has been an honour to serve as part of the selection panel. To make collaborative decisions as part of the seven-man panel to select the national team was a privilege - everyone's vote carried equal weight, we made selection decisions as a team & shared the responsibility of that process equally," he added.

Meanwhile, he is confident that the team under head coach Gary Kirsten will prosper.

"It was an honour to contribute my part to that. Moreover, it was an honour to support Gary Kirsten & the coaching group as they set their vision for this team. I am confident that the team plans the coaches have put together will ensure this team continues to grow into a dominant force as we move forward and I wish them the best of luck on that journey.

"I am thankful to the people who have prayed for me. I wish nothing but success for the future of the Pakistan cricket team," he concluded.

It is to be noted that the board has retained Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq and Bilal Afzal in the selection panel which also includes the captain and head coach.



Earlier, Wahab dismissed the reports suggesting that he had pressurised the selection committee.

"I don’t agree with the statements being discussed about adding pressure to the members of the selection committee," the former pacer said in a post on his X account.

Questioning how can one vote dominate six, as the selection committee comprised of seven members, he stressed that everything was documented on record in the minutes of the meeting.

Soon after being removed as selector, Riaz was also sacked as the senior team manager of the men’s side.

The PCB removed Wahab and Manager Mansoor Rana from their posts due to lack of discipline during the last three tours of the national men’s team.

Pakistan recently toured Ireland and England for T20I series before heading to the United States and West Indies for T20 World Cup 2024 where they crashed out of group stage.