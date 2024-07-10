Australia defeat West Indies to go ahead of Pakistan in World Championship of Legends points table

Australia posted 274/7 on the back of Ben Dunk's century. - Geo Super

Australia defeated West Indies by 55 runs in the 14th match of the World Championship of Legends 2024 at County Ground in Northampton.

The Aussies have moved ahead of Pakistan in the points table due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR). Both sides have eight points after five league matches, however, Australia have NRR of +2.464 while Pakistan have +1.644.

WCL 2024 points table

WCL 2024 points table. - Cricbuzz

West Indies' decision to bowl first was not good as Australia smashed 274/7 in their 20 overs.

Ben Duck hit a 35-ball 100 while Daniel Christian played as many balls and fell short of his century by one run.

Dunk hit 12 fours and 7 sixes in his innings Christian hammered 11 fours and eight sixes.

In reply, West Indies tried to chase but the required run rate kept increasing, resulting them to finish at 219/6.

Dwayne Smith made 64 runs off 40 balls while Ashley Nurse made 36-ball 70. Captain Daren Sammy 18-ball 33 at the backend.

Aussie skipper Brett Lee was team's best bowler, bagging 2/30.

It must be noted Australia and Pakistan had already qualified for the semi-finals with two spots still left.

