James Anderson picks best batter he ever bowled

Anderson took 149 Test wickets against India in 39 matches. - AFP

England pacer James Anderson has picked the best batter he has ever bowled to as he plays his final Test against the West Indies at Lord's.

The 41-year-old named India's legend Sachin Tendulkar, placing him ahead of other notable players such as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and David Warner.

Anderson has dismissed Sachin Tendulkar nine times in Test cricket and three times in ODIs. He has taken 149 Test wickets against India in 39 matches, the most he has taken against any team.

During a Q&A session on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the start of his farewell Test at the Lord’s, Anderson said, “The best batter I would have to say is Sachin Tendulkar."

While responding to the best bowler he ever faced he took names of Dale Steyn and Glenn McGrath.

“The best bowler I faced was probably Glenn McGrath or Dale Steyn. Hard to pick between the two. Slightly different bowlers, but both world-class," he said.

While naming his most memorable dismissal, he named that of Michael Clarke in the 2013 Ashes series. He also mentioned his 81-run knock against India at Trent Bridge as the best knock of his career.

“Career achievement I am most proud of his getting 81 at Trent Bridge against India. I know, I probably should pick a wicket or bowling performance, but getting 81 with the bat, I think, it is just something I still can’t believe I have done," Anderson said.

Regarding first Test, England debutant Gus Atkinson upstaged Anderson's farewell by taking a sensational seven wickets as the West Indies collapsed to 121 all out on the opening day of the first Test.

Surrey quick Atkinson stole the spotlight with a remarkable haul of 7-45 in 12 overs -- including three wickets in just one over.

West Indies debutant Mikyle Louis top-scored with 27 as the tourists were dismissed inside 42 overs.