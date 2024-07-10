India beat Zimbabwe in third T20I to lead series 2-1

Indian Cricket Team. - AFP

India managed to claim a 23-run win against Zimbabwe in the third T20I at the Harare Sports Club to go 2-1 up in the series

The Men in Blue restricted the hosts on 159/6 after they posted a competitive 182 runs for the loss of four wickets

Earlier, Indian skipper Shubman Gill smashed a 49-ball 66 and Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 49 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made 36 runs in his first game of the series. He hit four boundaries and two sixes in his 27-ball knock.

Gill was destructive in his innings when he hit seven boundaries and three sixes and left the opponents unsettled.

Abhishek Sharma, who scored a sizzling 100 in the second match, fell for 10

At the end of the innings, Sanju Samson scored 12 runs in seven balls to provide a finishing touch to India's innings.

Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza took two wickets each for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe struggled in the run chase, losing five wickets for 39. The partnership between Dion Myers and Clive Madande gave them hope but the runs were too many for them at the backend to chase down.

Myers remained not out on 49-ball 65 where he hit seven fours and a six. Madande made 26-ball 37.

For India, Washington Sundar was the best bowler, bagging figures of 3/15 while Avesh Khan took 2/39.

Remember, Zimbabwe thumped India by 13 runs in the first T20I while India made a comeback in the second T20I to beat the hosts by 100 runs.

India vs Zimbabwe remaining T20I schedule

4th T20I- July 13

5th T20I- July 14