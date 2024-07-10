Real Madrid announce Kylian Mbappe's presentation date

Madrid fans are expected to pack the 81,000 capacity Bernabéu for Mbappe's unveiling. - AFP

Real Madrid will unveil their new star signing, Kylian Mbappe, at the Bernabeu on 16th July, the club announced on Wednesday.

Mbappe joined Madrid on a five-year deal this summer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, ending the La Liga giants' years-long pursuit of the player.

As per Los Blancos, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will welcome Mbappé to Real Madrid City for the signing ceremony that will bind the new player to the club for the next five seasons.

After the presentation, Mbappe will speak to the media in the press room at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Madrid fans are expected to pack the 81,000 capacity Bernabéu for Mbappe's unveiling, in what would be the club's largest-scale player presentation since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Mbappe's France were eliminated by Spain in the Euro 2024 semi-finals this week, after the forward suffered a broken nose in his first match of the tournament and scored just one goal in five appearances.

"It was a failure. We had the ambition to be European champions...We aren't that, so it's a failure," Mbappé said afterwards.

"We have to move on. It's been a long year. I'm going to go on holiday and get some rest -- that'll do me a lot of good, and I'll try and come back strongly."

It must be noted Madrid have not yet confirmed if Mbappe will join them on their pre-season tour of the United States, which begins later this month against AC Milan at Soldier Field on July 31, before playing Barcelona on August 3 followed by Chelsea on August 6.

The La Liga champions will then play Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw on August 14, before beginning their defence of the league title away at Mallorca on August 18.