Why did Rahul Dravid refused BCCI's extra bonus for T20 World Cup 2024 victory?

Rahul Dravid during T20 World Cup victory parade. - BCCI

Former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid declined an additional bonus of INR 25 million awarded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following their T20 World Cup victory in Barbados.

Dravid insisted that all members of the support staff of the senior men's team should receive equal bonus prizes.

The BCCI announced a total prize money of 1250 million (125 crore) for Team India members, including the players and the support staff. While the players and Dravid were awarded INR 50 million each, other members of the support staff, including batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip, were set to receive INR 25 million as a bonus.

However, reports in Indian media stated that Rahul Dravid informed the board he would only accept INR 25 million as a bonus.

The 15 players who were part of the squad received INR 50 million each. The support staff members received INR 25 million, while the selectors and the travelling reserves were awarded INR 10 million.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny gave the prize money to the team after their victory parade in Mumbai on July 4.

This is not the first time Dravid has made such a heartwarming gesture. In 2018, after India won the U19 Men's World Cup trophy, BCCI announced INR 5 million prize reward for then coach Dravid, INR 2 million for other members of his team, and INR 3 million for the players.

Dravid requested the Indian cricket board to divide the prize money equally among the coaching staff, and the board agreed to his request.

Remember, Dravid's tenure with the Indian team ended with the T20 World Cup 2024 win. It had to be ended till the 2023 ODI World Cup, however, he agreed to stay for nine months after captain Rohit Sharma was convinced.

BCCI announced his successor Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday, who will keep the role in 2027. His stint will start from the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka.