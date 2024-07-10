Wahab Riaz reacts after being sacked as selector by PCB

Wahab has also announced that he will be issuing a statement in the evening today. - PCB

Reacting to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s confirmation of his removal as selector, Wahab Riaz has dismissed the reports suggesting that he had pressurised the selection committee.

"I don’t agree with the statements being discussed about adding pressure to the members of the selection committee," the former pacer said in a post on his X account.

Questioning that how can one vote dominate six, as the selection committee comprised of seven members, he stressed that everything was documented on record in the minutes of the meeting.

Wahab then announced that he will be issuing a statement in the evening today.

It is to be noted that the board has retained Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq and Bilal Afzal in the selection panel which also includes the captain and head coach.

Soon after being removed as selector, Riaz was also sacked as the senior team manager of the men’s side.

The PCB has removed Riaz and Manager Mansoor Rana from their posts due to lack of discipline during the last three tours of the national men’s team.

Pakistan recently toured Ireland and England for T20I series before heading to the United States and West Indies for T20 World Cup 2024.

According to sources, Shaheen misbehaved with the coaches and management during recent tours but no action was taken by the team managers on the pacer’s inappropriate behaviour.

Sources added that maintaining discipline in the team was the responsibility of the managers which is why it is being investigated why action was not taken against Shaheen despite misbehaving.

The players who have formed lobbies in the team is also being investigated, sources added.

Meanwhile, coaches have also highlighted the non-serious attitude of some of the players in their reports.

The players also speak against each other which ruins the atmosphere in the team, sources further revealed.