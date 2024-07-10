Shaheen Afridi ‘misbehaved’ with coaches during recent tours

Wahab Riaz (L) celebrates with Shaheen Afridi (R). - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed Senior Manager Wahab Riaz and Manager Mansoor Rana from their posts due to lack of discipline during the last three tours of the national men’s team.

Pakistan recently toured Ireland and England for T20I series before heading to the United States and West Indies for T20 World Cup 2024.

According to sources, Shaheen misbehaved with the coaches and management during recent tours but no action was taken by the team managers on the pacer’s inappropriate behaviour.

Sources added that maintaining discipline in the team was the responsibility of the managers which is why it is being investigated why action was not taken against Shaheen despite misbehaving.

The players who have formed lobbies in the team is also being investigated, sources added.

Meanwhile, coaches have also highlighted the non-serious attitude of some of the players in their reports.

The players also speak against each other which ruins the atmosphere in the team, sources further revealed.

Earlier, Riaz and Abdul Razzaq were removed from the Pakistan team selection committee after disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq and Bilal Afzal are still part of the committee.

As per sources, PCB had lost confidence in Wahab and Razzaq for some time. Their influence was significant in the selection of the T20 World Cup squad and they showed more support to players who did not perform well.

Meanwhile, their opinions had not been taken into account for some time now.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed that it has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup. Abdul Razzaq was a member of the men’s and women’s selection committee, while Wahab was a member of the men’s selection committee," the PCB later confirmed in a brief press release on Wednesday.

"The PCB will provide further updates on the selection committee’s composition in due course," it added.