Home
Latest
Cricket
▼
International
Leagues
Domestic
Football
▼
Leagues
International
Hockey
Off Beat
▼
WWE
Social Buzz
Gossip
Digital
Other Sports
▼
Tennis
Mountaineering
Motorsport
MMA
Basketball
Esports
Golf
Videos
Athletics
Squash
Boxing
Baseball
Olympics
☰
Digital
Question marks over PCB's move towards modern-day cricket
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi met former cricketers recently
By Web Desk
July 10, 2024
Comments
Submit
Ijaz
commented 3 days ago
Ramiz raja, rahsid latif, waseem Akram, Basit Ali, Younis khan, Shoaib akhter, Amir shoail, these are some very good knowledgeable players and knows modern cricket. Give them power
Reply
LATEST NEWS
Injustice with Pakistan Shaheens' captain Farhan
Indian media's propaganda against Pakistan exposed
Is Shaheen Afridi being targeted?
Pakistan cricket system not properly utilising Junaid Khan once again
More From Digital
Will Babar continue as captain till Champions Trophy 2025?
People won't forget Pakistan's performance in T20 World Cup by seeing fitness videos
Champions Trophy 2025: India doesn't have a solid reason for not coming to Pakistan
Is Sarfaraz Ahmed being made Pakistan captain again?
Unique device for batters introduced in Pakistan
T20 World Cup 2024 victory celebration in Mumbai was a glimpse of Karachi 2017
India continues to stir controversy over Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Saeed Ajmal brings back 'doosra' memories during World Championship of Legends
Comments
Ijaz commented 3 days ago
Reply