World Championship of Legends 2024 points table after Pakistan lose to South Africa

Shahid Afridi (L) reacts after hitting a six against South Africa. - WCL

Pakistan suffered their first loss in the World Championship of Legends 2024 at the County Ground, Northampton, on Tuesday after going down against South Africa on Tuesday.

Despite the defeat, Pakistan are still at the top of the points table with eight points after five matches.

WCL 2024 points table

Younis Khan and Co. couldn't defend 211-run target as the Proteas chased it down in the 19th for the loss of one wicket only.

Earlier, Pakistan hit 210/4 after being asked to bat by South Africa.

Kamran Akmal (13) fell early to Vernon Philander and the momentum to the innings was given by Sharjeel Khan with support of the other batters.

Sharjeel partnered with Sohaib Maqsood (24) for 85-run partnership. He made 36-ball 72 which included seven fours and six sixes.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi was sent up the order and he hit 10-ball 20.

On the other hand, Shoaib Malik and Abdul Razzaq were hard to stop as the smashed 75 runs off 31 balls and took Pakistan score above 200.

Malik made 26-ball 51 while Razzaq scored 15-ball 25.

In run chase, South Africa lost their impact player JP Duminy in the third over. Jacques Snyman and Sarel Erwee paired for the second wicket and they had different ideas.

The duo was too hot to handle for the Pakistan and they cruised in the run chase. Erwee hit century, scoring 57-ball 105 while Snyman made 47-ball 82.

It must be noted Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals after winning their first four games. Australia are the other team to qualify.

India, West Indies, and South Africa are still in the hunt while England have been eliminated from the final four race.

Schedule of remaining WCL matches

Wednesday, July 10, West Indies Champions vs Australia Champions, Northamptonshire Stadium

Wednesday, July 10, India Champions vs South Africa Champions, Northamptonshire Stadium

Friday, July 12, Semi-finalist 1 vs Semi-finalist 2, Northamptonshire Stadium

Friday, July 12, Semi-finalist 3 vs Semi-finalist 4, Northamptonshire Stadium

Saturday, July 13, Finalist 1 vs Finalist 2, Edgbaston Stadium