Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq no longer part of PCB selection committee

LAHORE: Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq have been removed from the Pakistan team selection committee after disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq and Bilal Afzal are still part of the committee.

As per sources, PCB had lost confidence in Wahab and Razzaq for some time. Their influence was significant in the selection of the T20 World Cup squad and they showed more support to players who did not perform well.

Meanwhile, their opinions had not been taken into account for some time now.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed that it has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup. Abdul Razzaq was a member of the men’s and women’s selection committee, while Wahab was a member of the men’s selection committee," the PCB later confirmed in a brief press release on Wednesday.

"The PCB will provide further updates on the selection committee’s composition in due course," it added.

It must be noted that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had two important meetings on Tuesday. He met with Pakistan’s white-ball coach Gary Kirsten and red-ball coach Jason Gillespie to discuss important matters.

He decided to formulate a comprehensive plan to improve the batting, bowling and fielding of the Pakistan cricket team.

Later, he met more than two dozen former and current cricketers of Pakistan to discuss the future of cricket in the country.

The meeting began with a presentation by Naqvi titled “Pathway to Pakistan Cricket” which explained the steps a cricketer goes through to make it to the national team.

COO PCB Salman Naseer, Director High performance, Nadeem Khan, Director International, Usman Wahla, Director – Domestic Cricket Operations, Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Member Selection Committee – Bilal Afzal and other PCB officials were also present on this occasion.

The attendees of the meeting included Abdur Rauf, Aamer Malik, Asim Kamal, Azhar Khan, Azhar Mahmood, Basit Ali, Haroon Rashid, Ijaz Ahmed, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Sami, Rashid Khan, Saleem Altaf, Saleem Yousuf, Salman Butt, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sadiq Mohammad, Shafiq Ahmad, Shafqat Rana, Sikander Bakht, Wajahatullah Wasti, Yasir Hameed and Yasir Shah.