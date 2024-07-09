Real Madrid's key star return from injury could be delayed until 2025

Real Madrid players pictured together ahead of the game. - AFP

Real Madrid has received a concerning injury update about one of their crucial players ahead of the upcoming 2024/2025 season.

Los Blancos defender David Alaba continues to struggle with the repercussions of a serious knee injury sustained last season.

According to the Austrian newspaper Die Presse, Alaba might not make a return to the field until 2025, which is considerably later than originally expected.

The Austrian international, who has been serving as an assistant coach for his national team during the 2024 UEFA Euro, is said not to have fully regained mobility in his injured leg. This setback highlights the challenges of his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear.

Alaba’s injury was deemed the most challenging among Real Madrid’s squad last season. While teammates Thibaut Courtois and Éder Militão have already resumed play after similar injuries, Alaba’s later onset and slower progress indicate a more complex rehabilitation process.

The extended absence indicates that Alaba is likely to miss the start of the 2024-25 season, presenting a strategic challenge for Real Madrid.

Following veteran defender Nacho Fernández's departure, the club may need to enlist additional defensive reinforcements to ensure sufficient coverage at the commencement of the new campaign. Lille's Leny Yoro seems to be the clear choice for that role.

Alaba provided two assists in 17 games across competitions in 2024 as Madrid won titles, including La Liga and Champions League.